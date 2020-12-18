Drew Brees Injury: Saints QB Expected To Start Week 15 Vs. Chiefs

The New Orleans Saints haven’t been bad the last few weeks, but they’re about to get a big boost.

Drew Brees has been out since Nov. 15, when he suffered rib fractures and a punctured lung against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Saints have been adamant they wouldn’t rush the quarterback to return with Taysom Hill doing a fine-enough job under center. But with a marquee matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs just two days away, it appears the Saints have determined Brees will be good to go.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Friday, citing a source, that Brees has been cleared by doctors and will be New Orleans’ starting quarterback Sunday.

Drew Brees will be the Saints’ starting QB Sunday vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, source tells ESPN. Saints believe he is fully healthy and doctors have cleared him to play. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 18, 2020

The Saints (10-3) share the best record in the NFC with the Green Bay Packers. Hill has done an adequate job in Brees’ place, but getting the 41-year-old QB back should give New Orleans a jolt.

If nothing else, it might help Alvin Kamara elevate his game, while allowing Hill to be the gadget player he should be.

Chiefs-Saints kicks off Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images