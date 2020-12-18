Drew Brees Injury: Saints QB Expected To Start Week 15 Vs. Chiefs

The New Orleans Saints haven’t been bad the last few weeks, but they’re about to get a big boost.
Drew Brees has been out since Nov. 15, when he suffered rib fractures and a punctured lung against the San Francisco 49ers.
The Saints have been adamant they wouldn’t rush the quarterback to return with Taysom Hill doing a fine-enough job under center. But with a marquee matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs just two days away, it appears the Saints have determined Brees will be good to go.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Friday, citing a source, that Brees has been cleared by doctors and will be New Orleans’ starting quarterback Sunday.
The Saints (10-3) share the best record in the NFC with the Green Bay Packers. Hill has done an adequate job in Brees’ place, but getting the 41-year-old QB back should give New Orleans a jolt.
If nothing else, it might help Alvin Kamara elevate his game, while allowing Hill to be the gadget player he should be.
Chiefs-Saints kicks off Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.