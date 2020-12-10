Flyers React On Twitter After ESPN Leaves Them Off Reported Division Realignment Graphic

We all make mistakes, right?

Well, the Philadelphia Flyers were the victim of a mistake Wednesday on ESPN.

The NHL reportedly is realigning the divisions for the 2020-21 season, with teams set to be in divisions against teams they normally aren’t.

And when ESPN aired the graphic Wednesday, there was one team missing from each division. That team: The Flyers.

Naturally, people noticed, including the team, who reacted appropriately on Twitter when it found out.