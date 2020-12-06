Jayson Tatum Shares Thoughtful Instagram Post For Son’s Third Birthday

Sunday marked a special day for the Tatum family.

Jayson Tatum’s son, Deuce, now is three years old. Deuce has become somewhat of a fan favorite among Green Teamers, as he’ll frequently make appearances during Boston Celtics television broadcasts as well as on his dad’s social media channels.

The Celtics star took to Instagram to share a post for Deuce’s big day. The post features 10 photos of the father and son together, as well as a thoughtful caption.

Deuce’s dad soon will embark on his fourth NBA campaign. The Celtics are scheduled to play their first of two preseason games Dec. 15, followed by the regular-season opener Dec. 22.

