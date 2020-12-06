How Does Cam Newton’s Week 13 Outfit Stack Up Against Others This Season?

Cam Newton has rocked some truly remarkable gameday outfits this season.

Gunslinger look? Check. “Price is Right” cosplaying? Oh, you bet!

But his Week 13 outfit? Kinda meh, if we’re being honest.

Newton on Sunday wore a relatively subdued get-up to SoFi Stadium for the New England Patriots’ game against the Los Angeles Chargers. You can see the outfit in the Patriots’ tweet below:

See what we’re talking about? We expect more from someone with such fashion sensibility.

Still, Newton easily was one of the more well-dressed players in the NFL on Sunday. So, we’re not going to rip him too hard.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images