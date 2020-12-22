Kemba Walker Injury: Celtics Offer Discouraging Update On Star Guard

Don’t expect to see Kemba Walker on the court anytime soon, Green Teamers.

The Boston Celtics guard is expected to miss at least the first month of the season after receiving a stem cell injection in his knee in late November. And that prognosis apparently hasn’t changed, as evidenced by the update offered by Brad Stevens after Tuesday’s Celtics practice.

Take a look:

#NEBHInjuryReport Brad Stevens says the team is hopeful that Tristan Thompson (hamstring) will be available tomorrow, but that's TBD. Kemba Walker (knee), meanwhile, is not close to returning, per Stevens. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 22, 2020

Obviously, Walker’s situation will be worth monitoring for the foreseeable future. Whether the Celtics have enough backcourt depth to fill the void left by the star point guard’s absence remains to be seen.

The Celtics will open their season Wednesday night against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images