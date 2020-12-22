Tristan Thompson Injury: Celtics ‘Hopeful’ Center Will Play In Opener

In a somewhat surprising turn of events, Tristan Thompson might be on the floor Wednesday night at TD Garden.

The veteran center, whom the Celtics signed during the offseason, missed both of Boston’s preseasons games due to a hamstring injury. But, after Tuesday’s practice, head coach Brad Stevens revealed there’s a chance Thompson will suit up when the Celtics open their season against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Here’s the full update:

#NEBHInjuryReport Brad Stevens says the team is hopeful that Tristan Thompson (hamstring) will be available tomorrow, but that's TBD. Kemba Walker (knee), meanwhile, is not close to returning, per Stevens. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 22, 2020

Thompson has a chance to make a huge difference in a Celtics uniform, thanks to his imposing frontcourt presence and veteran leadership.

The Celtics and Bucks are scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images