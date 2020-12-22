Tristan Thompson Injury: Celtics ‘Hopeful’ Center Will Play In Opener

In a somewhat surprising turn of events, Tristan Thompson might be on the floor Wednesday night at TD Garden.
The veteran center, whom the Celtics signed during the offseason, missed both of Boston’s preseasons games due to a hamstring injury. But, after Tuesday’s practice, head coach Brad Stevens revealed there’s a chance Thompson will suit up when the Celtics open their season against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Here’s the full update:
Thompson has a chance to make a huge difference in a Celtics uniform, thanks to his imposing frontcourt presence and veteran leadership.
The Celtics and Bucks are scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET.