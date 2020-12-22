Marcus Smart Focused On Shot Selection Ahead Of Celtics Season

You can’t score if you don’t shoot.

And though in the past, Boston Celtics fans may not have wanted to see Marcus Smart bother with either, he’s significantly improved his offense over the course of his career.

But in a year when Boston will be without Kemba Walker early, the fellow guard will have a much bigger role for the Celtics than ever before.

He already is a solid playmaker to set up those around him, but his own shot selection continues to be a point of emphasis for improving.

“When I take great shots, I’m a great shooter,” Smart told reporters Monday in his media availability.

“For me, my shot selection, just really, really focusing more on it. If I’m open I’m definitely shooting the ball. My teammates, the coaching staff, definitely told me, ‘Catch and shoot. If you’re open, shoot it.’ I averaged 4.8 assists in the bubble — one of the highest on the team — and I’m just going to continue to keep making plays for others and creating for myself, but definitely running the show as a point guard and finding those guys.”

Smart will need to do all of the above, as the Celtics remain without Walker at starting point guard to facilitate the offense and take on scoring responsibilities of his own when necessary.

