Mike Tomlin Knows Steelers Aren’t ‘Good Football Group’ After Loss To Bengals

Once upon a time, the Pittsburgh Steelers were 11-0.

Now they’ve lost three straight games, the most recent coming in embarrassing form to the Cincinnati Bengals on “Monday Night Football.”

After the 27-17 defeat, head coach Mike Tomlin talked about the loss, noting his team has “a lot of work to do.”

“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” Tomlin told reporters after the game. “We’re not a good football group right now. And so we understand the consequences that come with that. We’re working on a short week. We’ve got to be better than what we’ve been. And that’s just the reality of it.”

#LIVE: Coach Tomlin addresses the media following our game against Cincinnati.@UPMC https://t.co/2veLElHJkz — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 22, 2020

Can the Steelers turn things around, though?

“Yes,” Tomlin said.

Pittsburgh looks to get back on track Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

Thumbnail photo via Dec 21, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) runs past Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward (97) for the touchdown during the second quarter at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports