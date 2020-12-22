Mike Tomlin Knows Steelers Aren’t ‘Good Football Group’ After Loss To Bengals

Once upon a time, the Pittsburgh Steelers were 11-0.
Now they’ve lost three straight games, the most recent coming in embarrassing form to the Cincinnati Bengals on “Monday Night Football.”
After the 27-17 defeat, head coach Mike Tomlin talked about the loss, noting his team has “a lot of work to do.”
“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” Tomlin told reporters after the game. “We’re not a good football group right now. And so we understand the consequences that come with that. We’re working on a short week. We’ve got to be better than what we’ve been. And that’s just the reality of it.”
Can the Steelers turn things around, though?
“Yes,” Tomlin said.
Pittsburgh looks to get back on track Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.