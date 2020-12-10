MLB Rumors: Former Red Sox Exec Dave Dombrowski Nearing Deal To Become Phillies President

Dave Dombrowski apparently will soon be back running the show for a Major League Baseball team.
The longtime MLB executive, who was fired by the Boston Red Sox in September 2019, in recent months had been working with a group attempting to bring MLB to Nashville
Clearly that did not preclude him from entertaining other opportunities, as Dombrowski is set to become the Philadelphia Phillies’ president of baseball operations, according to The Athletic’s Jayson Stark.
Dombrowski is a perfect fit for where the Phillies are at.
He long has been adept at swinging big trades for Major League talent, which will in turn push teams over the top. He did so with the Florida Marlins years ago, and more recently with the Red Sox in 2018.
The problem, however, is his style is not necessarily sustainable. Dombrowski historically has gutted the minor league systems of teams he’s operated, with the clearest example being the Detroit Tigers — who he left in shambles they’ve yet to rebound from, all with just an American League pennant to show for it.
That said, the Phillies are all-in now, shelling out big cash in recent years to land plzayers like Bryce Harper. If they don’t start winning soon, it’ll be a problem, and it looks like they’ll be turning to Dombrowski in hopes of alleviating that from happening.