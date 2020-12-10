MLB Rumors: Former Red Sox Exec Dave Dombrowski Nearing Deal To Become Phillies President

Dave Dombrowski apparently will soon be back running the show for a Major League Baseball team.

The longtime MLB executive, who was fired by the Boston Red Sox in September 2019, in recent months had been working with a group attempting to bring MLB to Nashville

Clearly that did not preclude him from entertaining other opportunities, as Dombrowski is set to become the Philadelphia Phillies’ president of baseball operations, according to The Athletic’s Jayson Stark.

BREAKING: The #Phillies are in the advanced stages of talks to hire Dave Dombrowski as their new president of baseball ops, sources told @TheAthleticMLB.https://t.co/cY8FOhYtIl — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) December 10, 2020

Dombrowski is a perfect fit for where the Phillies are at.