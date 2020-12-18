MLB Rumors: Rumored Red Sox Target Corey Kluber To Hold Workout For Teams

The Boston Red Sox have been linked to Corey Kluber for a while now.

And if they indeed are interested, they’re going to have a chance to look at him throw first — something that doesn’t always happen.

Kluber, of course, was an ace during his run with the Cleveland Indians, winning the Cy Young twice. But in his first season out of Cleveland, Kluber in 2020 pitched only one inning for the Texas Rangers, with a shoulder injury cutting his season short.

As you would expect, teams want to see Kluber — who makes his offseason home in Massachusetts — before making a call on him. And according to WEEI.com’s Rob Bradford and MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, Kluber is expected to hold a workout for teams.

It’s unclear when or where specifically Kluber’s workout will take place. But as it relates to the Red Sox, they’ve made clear they are eyeing pitching, so one has to think they’ll be among the teams in attendance.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images