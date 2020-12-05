MLB Rumors: Tzu-Wei Lin Lands With Twins After Getting Cut By Red Sox

A longtime member of the Boston Red Sox organization is off to a new opportunity.
Tzu-Wei Lin, a 26-year-old utility man who had been with the Red Sox since 2012, reportedly has signed a minor league deal with the Minnesota Twins.
A stable player all over the field in the minors, Lin made his big league debut in 2017, but never became a staple on the MLB roster.
His best opportunity was in 2020 when he was out of minor league options and Brock Holt out of the picture. However, manager Ron Roenicke played Lin sparingly, and it was clear that impeded him from getting into a rhythm at the plate, where he hit just .154 in 26 games (57 plate appearances).
Lin was outrighted from the Major League roster at the end of October and elected free agency.
He finishes his Red Sox career having played 628 games in the minors. Lin appeared in 101 Major League games with Boston, batting .223 with one homer and 12 RBIs. With the exception of first base, he played every position — including pitcher — at least once in Boston.