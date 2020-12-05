MLB Rumors: Tzu-Wei Lin Lands With Twins After Getting Cut By Red Sox

A longtime member of the Boston Red Sox organization is off to a new opportunity.

Tzu-Wei Lin, a 26-year-old utility man who had been with the Red Sox since 2012, reportedly has signed a minor league deal with the Minnesota Twins.

The Mariners signed Sam Travis to a minor league deal. — Christopher Smith (@SmittyOnMLB) December 5, 2020

A stable player all over the field in the minors, Lin made his big league debut in 2017, but never became a staple on the MLB roster.

His best opportunity was in 2020 when he was out of minor league options and Brock Holt out of the picture. However, manager Ron Roenicke played Lin sparingly, and it was clear that impeded him from getting into a rhythm at the plate, where he hit just .154 in 26 games (57 plate appearances).