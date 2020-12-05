Ex-Patriots RB LeGarrette Blount Announces Retirement; Thanks New England

One of the New England Patriots’ best running backs of the decade has called it a career.

LeGarrette Blount, who played 49 games across four seasons with the Patriots, announced his retirement from football Friday evening. He had not appeared in an NFL game since 2018 with the Detroit Lions.

The 34-year-old made the announcement on Instagram, thanking each of the five organizations he played for.

Wrote Blount about New England: “Bill (Belichick) and RK (Robert Kraft), I can’t thank y’all enough! New England, I love you! PatsNation, I love you! 2 Super Bowl rings and a chance to play with the coldest QB to ever play the game in TB! I made the best of friends, a lot turned into family, and many doors were opened for me. Thank y’all so much!!”

Here’s Blount’s full post.

Blout ultimately played for the Patriots more than any other team, carrying the ball 677 times for 2,917 yards and 34 touchdowns with New England. He retires as a three-time Super Bowl champion, twice with the Patriots and once with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images