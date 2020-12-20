NFL Rumors: Here’s Latest Report On Stephon Gilmore’s Injury Vs. Dolphins

It came during the Patriots' Week 15 loss in Miami

The New England Patriots had their playoff hopes vanish Sunday against the Miami Dolphins during a Week 15 loss at Hard Rock Stadium.

But, if you’re looking for a silver lining, it may come with the latest update on Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

Gilmore exited Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins in the first half with what seemed to be a lower body injury. The Patriots announced it was a knee injury shortly after, and fans may have feared the worst after they saw Gilmore limp to the locker room while needing help of Patriots personnel.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, however, reported shortly before the game ended that Gilmore did not suffer a knee injury and the leg injury “may not be as serious” as it looked.

Well, at least that’s good news.

