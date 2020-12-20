NFL Rumors: Here’s Latest Report On Stephon Gilmore’s Injury Vs. Dolphins

The New England Patriots had their playoff hopes vanish Sunday against the Miami Dolphins during a Week 15 loss at Hard Rock Stadium.

But, if you’re looking for a silver lining, it may come with the latest update on Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

Gilmore exited Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins in the first half with what seemed to be a lower body injury. The Patriots announced it was a knee injury shortly after, and fans may have feared the worst after they saw Gilmore limp to the locker room while needing help of Patriots personnel.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, however, reported shortly before the game ended that Gilmore did not suffer a knee injury and the leg injury “may not be as serious” as it looked.

Source: #Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore actually did not suffer a knee injury and the leg injury may not be as serious as it may have looked. He’ll have tests tomorrow. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 20, 2020

Well, at least that’s good news.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images