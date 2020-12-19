NHL Rumors: Key Dates For Training Camps After Reported Agreement Reached

The NHL and NHL Players’ Association reportedly have come to an agreement on the 2020-21 season.

Though not many details currently are out, TSN’s Pierre LeBrun and Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman both reported the two sides have an agreement in place for a 56-game season.

Jan. 13 long has been the targeted start date after Jan. 1 no longer was possible. And now it appears some more details regarding the league’s return have come to light.

Check out the latest report from TSN’s Frank Seravalli:

Tentative agreement between #NHL and #NHLPA (which requires approval) calls for training camps to open on Jan. 3 and regular season on Jan. 13.



The 7 teams who did not make 24-team playoff can open camp on Dec. 30.



All dates subject to change. Scheduling not finalized. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) December 19, 2020

#NHL/#NHLPA Agreement: 23-man roster with $81.5 million salary cap.



This includes creation of 4-6 man taxi squad. All 29 players (max) will travel and practice with NHL team. Taxi squad is paid full AHL salary. CBA has been expanded to include for more flexible emergency recalls — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) December 19, 2020

As Seravalli noted, nothing is finalized, but it appears we are moving in a positive direction.

