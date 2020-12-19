NHL Rumors: Key Dates For Training Camps After Reported Agreement Reached

The NHL and NHL Players’ Association reportedly have come to an agreement on the 2020-21 season.
Though not many details currently are out, TSN’s Pierre LeBrun and Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman both reported the two sides have an agreement in place for a 56-game season.
Jan. 13 long has been the targeted start date after Jan. 1 no longer was possible. And now it appears some more details regarding the league’s return have come to light.
Check out the latest report from TSN’s Frank Seravalli:
As Seravalli noted, nothing is finalized, but it appears we are moving in a positive direction.