Patriots’ Jake Bailey Cracks Joke About Ability To Land Punts Inside 20

Jake Bailey might be the New England Patriots’ 2020 MVP.

That might say more about the Patriots than it does about Bailey, but he’s nevertheless established himself as one of the NFL’s premier punters.

In just his second pro season, Bailey already has launched the second-longest punt in the NFL this season (a 71-yarder against the Los Angeles Rams), while dropping 23 of his 40 kicks inside the 20 yard line.

In a Patriots 1-on-1 interview, Bailey was asked how he has such a knack for landing punts inside the 20. He responded with a joke.

“Matthew Slater and Justin Bethel,” Bailey said.

From leading the league in net yards per punt to perfecting his celebratory dab 😂



1-on-1 with @jakebailey___ pic.twitter.com/Yk0Ao90hyW — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 18, 2020

Bailey, of course, is referring to the Patriots’ special teams aces, who also are among the best in the league at getting down the field and either making a tackle or collecting the loose ball before it becomes a touchback.

Indeed, they make Bailey’s job significantly easier. But still, he has one of the more impressive legs in the NFL.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images