Patriots Practice Notes: D-Tackle Absent After Return From IR

Carl Davis’s return to New England Patriots practice was short-lived.

After being designated to return from injured reserve Thursday, the defensive tackle was absent at the start of Friday’s practice, according to Patriots.com’s Mike Dussault.

Patriots are back in the Empower Field House for Friday’s practice. Julian Edelman was present again with Carl Davis the only player not spotted during stretching. pic.twitter.com/StiChvNr5g — Mike Dussault (@MikeDussault19) December 18, 2020

Davis has suffered multiple concussions since being signed off the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad in October. He’s appeared in three games for New England.

Every other Patriots player was present at Friday’s indoor practice, per Dussault, including wide receiver Julian Edelman.

Edelman, who has not played since Week 7, was designated to return from IR earlier this week and is eligible to play Sunday against the Miami Dolphins if activated to the 53-man roster.

Left tackle Isaiah Wynn is eligible to return from IR but has yet to begin practicing.

