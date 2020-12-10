Patriots Vs. Rams Live Stream: Watch ‘Thursday Night Football’ Online, On TV

The Patriots on Thursday night will try to win their second game in Los Angeles in five days.

Week 14 of the 2020 NFL season will kick off with a Super Bowl LIII rematch as New England visits the Rams. The Patriots are coming off a shellacking of the Chargers, while the current NFC West leaders ousted the division rival Arizona Cardinals in Week 13.

The Patriots, winners of four of their last five, are in dire need of a victory to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Rams have a bit more breathing room, but a primetime win would go a long way in their mission to return to the postseason.

Here’s how to watch the Patriots-Rams game online and on TV:

When: Thursday, Dec. 10 at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: FOX, NFL Network

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | NFL Network | Amazon Prime

Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports Images