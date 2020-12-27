Red Sox Reportedly ‘Remain In Pursuit’ Of Japanese Star Tomoyuki Sugano

The Red Sox still are hot on Tomoyuki Sugano’s trail.

Boston is among five teams still in pursuit of the Japanese free agent pitcher, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported Sunday morning. The Red Sox have been tied to the 31-year-old Sugano since he was posted in early December by his NPB club, the Yomiuri Giants.

Here’s Morosi’s report:

Tomoyuki Sugano's Jan. 7 signing deadline is approaching, and I'm told multiple teams remain in pursuit: Blue Jays, Padres, Giants, Mets, Red Sox. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 27, 2020

Sugano is viewed as more of a solid No. 3 starter than front-of-the-rotation talent, but nevertheless is the top Japanese pitcher available this offseason. He has an impressive resume, including an NPB MVP and two Eiji Sawamura Awards, the NPB’s equivalent of the Cy Young Award.

Sugano, who reportedly possesses a low-90s fastball with excellent command, posted a 1.97 ERA in 137 ⅓ innings for Yomiuri last season

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images