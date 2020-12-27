MLB Rumors: Red Sox Among Teams Pursuing Star Korean Shortstop Ha-Seung Kim

The Red Sox reportedly have their eyes on a KBO superstar.

Boston is among at least six teams pursing star Korean shortstop Ha-Seung Kim, according to according to Bae Ji-Heon of South Korea’s Naver News. Major League Baseball teams have until Jan. 1 to bid for Kim, who reportedly is expected to earn a contract worth roughly $7 million per year over four seasons.

The New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays, Texas Rangers, San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals reportedly also are interested in Kim.

Here’s Ji-Heon’s report, which can be (roughly) translated by clicking on the tweet and then the clicking “translate.”

김하성 영입 참전 구단, 토론토-세인트루이스-보스턴-텍사스-샌디에이고-뉴욕 메츠까지 6개 구단. 최소 4년, 연 700만불 이상이 예상됩니다.



김하성 영입전, 토론토 이어 세인트루이스도 참전 [엠스플 이슈] (출처 : 엠스플뉴스 | 네이버 스포츠) https://t.co/Yz5k4lYUyP — 배지헌 😷 (@jhpae117) December 25, 2020

Kim already has made his decision, according to Hwan-Hee Seong of Korean newspaper Hankook Ilbo.

Here’s a summary of his report, courtesy of Red Sox Stats:

A major Korean newspaper is reporting today that Kim has picked a team and the money is agreed to, but they are haggling over the ability to send him to the minors if need be:https://t.co/nkEE1G2SMg — Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) December 27, 2020

Kim has emerged as a star during his seven seasons in KBO. He hit .306 with 30 homers, 109 RBIs, 23 stolen bases and 75 walks last season for the Kiwoom Heroes.

The 25-year-old has won two straight KBO Golden Glove Awards while splitting time at third base and shortstop.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images