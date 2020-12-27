MLB Rumors: Red Sox Among Teams Pursuing Star Korean Shortstop Ha-Seung Kim

The Red Sox reportedly have their eyes on a KBO superstar.
Boston is among at least six teams pursing star Korean shortstop Ha-Seung Kim, according to according to Bae Ji-Heon of South Korea’s Naver News. Major League Baseball teams have until Jan. 1 to bid for Kim, who reportedly is expected to earn a contract worth roughly $7 million per year over four seasons.
The New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays, Texas Rangers, San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals reportedly also are interested in Kim.
Here’s Ji-Heon’s report, which can be (roughly) translated by clicking on the tweet and then the clicking “translate.”
Kim already has made his decision, according to Hwan-Hee Seong of Korean newspaper Hankook Ilbo.
Here’s a summary of his report, courtesy of Red Sox Stats:
Kim has emerged as a star during his seven seasons in KBO. He hit .306 with 30 homers, 109 RBIs, 23 stolen bases and 75 walks last season for the Kiwoom Heroes.
The 25-year-old has won two straight KBO Golden Glove Awards while splitting time at third base and shortstop.