Report Indicates Michael Jordan Heavily Involved With New NASCAR Team

Michael Jordan will pull double-duty in 2021.

Is he up to the task?

The 57-year-old, who owns the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets, is preparing for his first season at the helm of 23XI Racing, a NASCAR Cup Series team co-owned by Jordan and Denny Hamlin. And, if a recent report from Sports Business Journal’s Adam Stern offers any indication, Jordan plans to be heavily involved with his new NASCAR team, which will feature Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. as its full-time driver.

“Curtis Polk, Michael Jordan’s longtime business adviser and a senior Hornets executive, is involved with 23XIRacing and has a small ownership stake in it,” Stern tweeted Monday. “Jordan is texting frequently with key team members but also giving Denny Hamlin some autonomy.”

Monday morning, 23XI Racing revealed its five founding sponsors.

Jordan, considered by many to be the greatest basketball player of all time, has found little success as an NBA franchise owner. Whether he’ll fare better in the motorsports world remains to be seen.

The 2021 NASCAR season is scheduled to kick off Feb. 14 with the Daytona 500.

