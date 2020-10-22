Michael Jordan, Denny Hamlin Reveal Name, Number For New NASCAR Team

We now know a little more about Michael Jordan’s and Denny Hamlin’s NASCAR team.

Jordan and Hamlin on Thursday revealed the official name, 23XI Racing, and car number, No. 23, for their new Cup Series outfit. The manufacturer affiliation of the car, which Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. will drive, still has not been announced.

“Michael and I have a shared vision for this team,” Hamlin said in a team release, “so it’s exciting to see it reflected in the team name and on the race car with the iconic number 23 that Michael made famous.”

Yeah, that’s pretty cool.

Jordan is the team’s majority owner, and Hamlin is the minority owner. The 2021 season will be the team’s first in the Cup Series.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images