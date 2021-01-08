Kemba Walker Injury: Celtics Offer Encouraging Update On All-Star Guard

It wasn’t all bad news Friday before the Boston Celtics hosted the Washington Wizards at TD Garden.

Although three players — Robert Williams, Grant Williams and Tristan Thompson — are sidelined due to the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols, the Celtics offered encouraging news on Kemba Walker.

Walker has been cleared to begin practicing with the team. The All-Star point guard has yet to play this season while recovering from a left knee procedure.

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens told reporters before Friday night’s game that Walker has been pain-free for a couple of months.

“I don’t think he’s too far,” Stevens said. “He looks great, feels great — probably the best he’s felt since he’s been here.”

It’s unclear when exactly Walker will return to game action — the team’s statement said further updates “will be provided as appropriate” — but The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach reported the Celtics are eyeing next Friday’s matchup against the Orlando Magic.

Obviously will ultimately depend on how Kemba’s full team workouts go but I’ve been hearing that they’re targeting next Friday vs Orlando for his return. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) January 8, 2021

Walker is in his second season with Boston after spending his first eight seasons with Charlotte. The 30-year-old averaged 20.4 points, 4.8 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game in 56 regular-season contests during the 2019-20 campaign.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images