Bruins Release Video Announcing Patrice Bergeron As Next Captain

In one of the most deserved honors in franchise history, Patrice Bergeron is the next captain of the Boston Bruins.

The team made the announcement Thursday, which comes following the departure of Zdeno Chara, who had held the honor since the 2006 season.

Selecting Bergeron was not surprising, as he’s been a franchise stalwart since getting drafted into the organization in 2003.

The Bruins released a video making the announcement, and it looked back at others to wear the “C” in Boston.

Good stuff.

Bergeron is the 20th captain in team history.

Boston’s season will begin next Thursday in New Jersey against the Devils.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images