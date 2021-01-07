Take Your First Look At Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron With ‘C’ On His Sweater

A sight many Boston Bruins fans have longed to see finally has come to pass.

The Bruins on Thursday officially named Patrice Bergeron as the 20th captain in franchise history. Bergeron has been in the Bruins organization since 2003, wearing the ‘A’ since 2006.

After Zdeno Chara left Boston in free agency, it was a foregone conclusion that Bergeron would be named captain. It’s official, and we have our first look at Bergeron with the “C” on his sweater.

Here’s your first look at Patrice Bergeron with the “C” on his sweater pic.twitter.com/IPLkBtoHvK — Logan Mullen (@ByLoganMullen) January 7, 2021

Bergeron has been a franchise stalwart and is a sure Hall of Famer. While he didn’t need the captainship to cement his legacy with Boston, it nevertheless is a much deserved honor.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images