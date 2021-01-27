Bruins Roll Out Interesting Lines In Practice With Jake DeBrusk Out

Talk about a new look for the Boston Bruins.

With Jake DeBrusk leaving in the first period of Tuesday’s eventual overtime win against the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Bruins had to operate with 11 forwards.

Since DeBrusk’s status now is up in the air, Bruce Cassidy might have to continue to be creative while constructing his lines. He did just that in Wednesday’s practice session.

First, for reference, these were the B’s lines to start Tuesday’s game.

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–Jake DeBrusk

Nick Ritchie–David Krejci–Jack Studnicka

Trent Frederic–Charlie Coyle–Craig Smith

Anders Bjork–Sean Kuraly–Chris Wagner

Now, here’s how they looked Wednesday, per The Athletic’s Fluto Shinzawa.

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–Craig Smith

Nick Ritchie–David Krejci–Charlie Coyle

Trent Frederic–Par Lindholm–Jack Studnicka

Anders Bjork–Sean Kuraly–Chris Wagner

This is, obviously, making the best of a tough situation.

Lindholm has proven he is a solid plug-and-play center, and it’s better for everyone if he’s pivoting a line instead of playing on a wing. Although Coyle is best used as a third-line center, he’s spent time on that second-line right wing. It also helps that he has chemistry with Ritchie already.

It is worth mentioning that David Pastrnak is nearing a return to game action, possibly as early as Saturday, but that obviously doesn’t help the Bruins in the interim. Pastrnak skated with Greg McKegg in Wednesday’s session.

Tuukka Rask also didn’t take part in practice, so Jaroslav Halak was the top goalie, with taxi squad netminder Callum Booth serving as the backup.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images