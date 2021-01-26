Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Penguins Lines, Pairings

With 5-on-5 scoring woes behind them, the Boston Bruins are looking to continue the nice run they’re on.
After beating the Philadelphia Flyers in the teams’ two-game series at TD Garden, the B’s now are set to welcome the Pittsburgh Penguins to Boston for a pair of contests, beginning Tuesday night.
Two notable changes are expected for the Bruins.
As planned, Tuukka Rask will be in net Tuesday after getting the day off in Boston’s finale against Philadelphia.
The other change is just a potential tweak, as Matt Grzelcyk is a game-time decision. He sat out Saturday’s game after a scary crash into the boards Thursday. And after missing practice Monday, he was back on the ice for Tuesday’s morning skate.
According to Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy, Grzelcyk will skate in warmups to determine if he’s good to go. If he’s not, Connor Clifton will stay in the lineup.
Here are the projected lineups for Penguins-Bruins:
BOSTON BRUINS (3-1-1)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–Jake DeBrusk
Nick Ritchie–David Krejci–Jack Studnicka
Trent Frederic–Charlie Coyle–Craig Smith
Anders Bjork–Sean Kuraly–Chris Wagner
Jeremy Lauzon–Charlie McAvoy
Matt Grzelcyk–Brandon Carlo
Jakub Zboril–Kevan Miller
Tuukka Rask
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS (4-2-0)
Jake Guentzel–Sidney Crosby–Bryan Rust
Jason Zucker–Evgeni Malkin–Kasperi Kapanen
Jared McCann–Teddy Blueger–Brandon Tanev
Drew O’Connor–Mark Jankowski–Colton Sceviour
Brian Dumoulin–Kris Letang
John Marino–Cody Ceci
Pierre-Olivier Joseph–Chard Ruhwedel
Tristan Jarry