Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Penguins Lines, Pairings

With 5-on-5 scoring woes behind them, the Boston Bruins are looking to continue the nice run they’re on.

After beating the Philadelphia Flyers in the teams’ two-game series at TD Garden, the B’s now are set to welcome the Pittsburgh Penguins to Boston for a pair of contests, beginning Tuesday night.

Two notable changes are expected for the Bruins.

As planned, Tuukka Rask will be in net Tuesday after getting the day off in Boston’s finale against Philadelphia.

The other change is just a potential tweak, as Matt Grzelcyk is a game-time decision. He sat out Saturday’s game after a scary crash into the boards Thursday. And after missing practice Monday, he was back on the ice for Tuesday’s morning skate.

According to Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy, Grzelcyk will skate in warmups to determine if he’s good to go. If he’s not, Connor Clifton will stay in the lineup.

Here are the projected lineups for Penguins-Bruins:

BOSTON BRUINS (3-1-1)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–Jake DeBrusk

Nick Ritchie–David Krejci–Jack Studnicka

Trent Frederic–Charlie Coyle–Craig Smith

Anders Bjork–Sean Kuraly–Chris Wagner

Jeremy Lauzon–Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk–Brandon Carlo

Jakub Zboril–Kevan Miller

Tuukka Rask

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS (4-2-0)

Jake Guentzel–Sidney Crosby–Bryan Rust

Jason Zucker–Evgeni Malkin–Kasperi Kapanen

Jared McCann–Teddy Blueger–Brandon Tanev

Drew O’Connor–Mark Jankowski–Colton Sceviour

Brian Dumoulin–Kris Letang

John Marino–Cody Ceci

Pierre-Olivier Joseph–Chard Ruhwedel

Tristan Jarry

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images