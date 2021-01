The Bruins started the season off on the right foot.

Boston jumped out to an early first-period lead over the New Jersey Devils thanks to Brad Marchand’s first goal of the season.

Charlie McAvoy led the way defensively with a team-high 25:33 time on ice. He added three blocked shots, three hits and two shots on goal throughout the night.

For more on the game and McAvoy’s performance, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images