DeMarcus Cousins, Rudy Gay Find Creative Way To Dap Up With NBA’s New Protocols

The NBA is dealing with a spike in COVID-19 cases.

It’s been forced to postpone a number of games, with teams unable to dress enough players thanks to positive tests and subsequent contact tracing.

As a result, the league decided to tighten up its health and safety protocols in hopes it won’t have to pause the season. In the NBA’s last round of testing, 16 new positive coronavirus tests popped up amongst players.

So for the time being, no more dapping up your friends from opposing teams.

The updated policy includes an amendment about pregame and postgame interactions with players should be limited to elbow or fist bumps, extended socializing should be avoided and 6 feet of separation should be maintained whenever possible.

So Thursday before the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs tipped off, DeMarcus Cousins and Rudy Gay had to find a creative way to greet each other at half court during warmups on each side of the midcourt line.

Check out the awkward moment below, as Gay seems to remind Cousins that they can’t shake hands.

Boogie and Rudy Gay found a new way to dap up 😂 pic.twitter.com/DjMFa2GhCk — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 15, 2021

This should catch on.

Thumbnail photo via Alonzo Adams/USA TODAY Sports Images