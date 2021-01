The Bruins offense finally found their form Saturday night.

Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron led the way with two goals a piece to propel the the B’s to a 6-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. Jaroslav Halak looked strong on the backend with a 16-save performance.

NESN’s Courtney Cox takes you through the win with the Ford Final Five Facts in the video above.

