NFL Rumors: Rams Considering Trading Quarterback Jared Goff?

The Los Angeles Rams appear to be feeling like a team that thinks it can do better than Jared Goff under center.

Goff’s four-year, $110 million contract extension is set to kick in next season. However, it appears the Rams are at least entertaining the possibility of moving the quarterback, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

From Rapoport on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football”:

“This is something that’s really been building, and it’s not just from the comments from Les Snead at the end of the season. … This actually was coming before this.

“Remember, before one of the playoff games when Jared Goff was still recovering from his broken thumb and we weren’t sure whether or not John Wolford would be able to go because of his neck injury, Sean McVay did not say ‘Oh yeah, Jared Goff is starting definitely.’ He said, ‘We have to see about the health of both quarterbacks.’ That was a clue that all is not right.

“And then you saw the report from colleague Steve Wyche earlier in the season, actually during the playoffs at some point about the somewhat interesting relationship between Sean McVay and Jared Goff, clearly not on the same page there.

“And Les Snead now not definitely declaring Goff the starter for 2021, so what’s going to happen? Well, his contract, a four-year, $110 million extension, hasn’t even started yet. Almost impossible to cut him, but his contract is tradeable.“

Goff is by no means a bad quarterback, but he’s more of the Jimmy Garoppolo, Kirk Cousins ilk than Tom Brady or even Matthew Stafford.

Still though, he’s a top-15 quarterback and has a good bit of playoff experience, and there are plenty of teams around the NFL that could stand to upgrade at the position. So, it’ll be interesting to see what kind of market develops for the 26-year-old.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images