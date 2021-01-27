Bucs’ Leonard Fournette Jokes About Relationship With Tom Brady

The Buccaneers brought on more than just an above-average quarterback when they signed Tom Brady last spring.

Tampa Bay also acquired one of sports’ greatest leaders.

Brady has been lauded for his leadership with the Bucs ever since the team first began to come together for preseason practices. The future Hall of Famer’s wide-ranging influence has paid dividends and then some in Tampa Bay, as the Bucs have a chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy on Feb. 7.

Leonard Fournette praised Brady for his leadership earlier in the week, and in doing so cracked a little joke about the dynamic between the veteran signal-caller and Tampa’s younger players.

“It’s so funny because, you know, he’s 43 years old, you know what I mean?” Fournette said on SiriusXM NFL Radio, via JoeBucsFan.com. “It’s like your father calling you to come do something. He’s always calling me and the running backs (after practice), ‘Hey Lenny, Shady (McCoy), Ro (Jones), come get some routes.’ And that’s what we do, and it’s paying off right now.”

Fournette’s sentiment about putting in extra work with Brady shouldn’t come as any surprise. The six-time Super Bowl champion has an intense attention to detail and a burning desire for perfection.

Tampa Bay’s 2020 season has seen its ups and downs, but thanks in large to Brady, the campaign has a chance to have a perfect ending.

