Marcus Smart Calls Out Joel Embiid For Flailing After Celtics’ Loss Vs. 76ers

Marcus Smart had a lot to air out after the Celtics’ loss to the 76ers on Wednesday night.

The feisty Boston guard racked up 25 points against Philadelphia, but it was no match to Joel Embiid’s game-high 42.

It wasn’t so much the loss that Smart went off about, but more so how Embiid “gets the call” for flailing while the C’s didn’t get calls while attacking.

“(Embiid) alone shot 21 free throws, we shot 20. Can’t beat that,” Smart said after the game, via The Athletic’s Jared Weiss. “We got our hands up a lot of the times and (Embiid) flails and he gets the call. Meanwhile on the other end we attack and we don’t get the whistles. It’s tough playing like that.”

Well, he makes valid points.