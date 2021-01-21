Celtics Wrap: Joel Embiid’s 42 Points Pulls 76ers Over Boston 117-109

Embiid had 42 points and 10 rebounds in the contest, proving too much for Boston to handle as the 76ers improved to 10-5.

Boston, meanwhile, fell to 8-5.

Brown finished with a team-high 26 points, five rebounds and three assists, while Theis added 23 points and 10 rebounds off the bench.

Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE:

PG: Kemba Walker

C: Tristan Thompson

G: Marcus Smart

G: Jaylen Brown

PF: Grant Williams

EMBIID TOO HARD TO CONTAIN

Walker started things off for Boston hitting a 3-pointer on the first possession of the game.

Kemba getting it started 👌 pic.twitter.com/fsvxqqobx1 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 21, 2021

The early lead wasn’t sustainable, though, as Embiid cruised out to 12 first-quarter points. Tobias Harris, with 11, hit double digits for Philadelphia in the first, too.

Boston, at one point in the first, had an eight-point lead, but Philadelphia got out by as many as seven as the Celtics shot just 38.1% from the field.

Per usual, Brown kept things close with 10 points in the opening frame.

The 76ers led the Celtics 32-25 at the end of one.

KEMBA IS BACK

Theis has struggled this season making the adjustment to play the 4 position, but things were going well for him.

The feed ✔

The flush ✔ pic.twitter.com/ajqcqRAYSD — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 21, 2021

Between Walker and Theis’ effort in the second quarter, combining for 22 points in the frame, Boston managed to outscore Philadelphia 36-26 and take as much as a five-point lead.

Walker’s 17 points led the Celtics at halftime, and he had three assists and two rebounds in his 12 first-half minutes while going 5-for-6 from deep. Theis had 13 points and four rebounds in support.

But as Walker left the court for a stretch at the end of the half given his minutes restriction, both Brown and Robert Williams became sidelined after racking up three fouls apiece in the first.

Meanwhile, Embiid was rolling out to a game-high 22 points after the first two quarters, and Shake Milton was getting it done off the bench. Oh, and Boston was reminded that Dwight Howard plays for the 76ers now as he pulled down eight rebounds before halftime.

But a hustle play from Javonte Green where he forced a steal and turned on the jets in transition gave the Celtics a late burst.

Making up a lot of ground from the first quarter, Boston maintained a 61-58 lead entering the break.

SMART STEPPING UP

With Walker on the bench to start the second half and Brown in foul trouble, Smart stepped up to provide some offense.

And him going up against Embiid and making a drive like this was exactly the energy Boston needed:

But it was back and forth for the entirety of the third, as Embiid got out to 36 points by the end of the third.

But Brown had some fun while being guarded by Ben Simmons, and the 76ers point guard recorded his fifth personal foul toward the end of the frame.

Jaylen Brown in his BAG pic.twitter.com/0aP9LwiUDR — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 21, 2021

A big quarter from Smart and Theis, who finished the frame with 19 and 17 points respectively, allowed the Celtics to have a 92-86 advantage as they made just 13 of 20 free throw attempts in a close game.

DOWN TO THE WIRE

Smart reached the 20-point mark for the first time this season early in the fourth quarter, with the bulk of that coming in the second half.

Smart goes lefty for 2️⃣ pic.twitter.com/ALhDSC99jP — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 21, 2021

But again, Embiid was putting in work.

And with two defenders on the center to try and contain him, that left Danny Green open for a wide-open 3-pointer that gave the 76ers a 108-105 lead.

Philadelphia was off from there, closing out the 117-109 win.

PLAY OF THE GAME

You’ve got to love this ambition from Smart.

UP NEXT

Don’t go anywhere. Boston remains in Philadelphia and will face the 76ers again on Friday. Tip-off is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports Images