Matt Grzelcyk Injury: Defenseman Trending In Right Direction

The Boston Bruins have been without their power-play quarterback and one of their steadiest defensemen in Matt Grzelcyk for a few games now, but his return might be near.

Grzelcyk has missed the last two games with a lower-body injury after crashing into the boards during last Thursday’s win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

He was a game-time decision for Tuesday’s win over the Pittsburgh Penguins, going so far as to taking warmups before the game, but ultimately did not play.

However, with another matchup on deck Thursday against the Pens, Grzelcyk might return.

“He looks like he’s trending well, so hopefully he’s back tomorrow. We’ll see about that,” Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said following Wednesday’s practice, over Zoom.

Grzelcyk did take part in the practice session, skating in his usual spot to the left of Brandon Carlo on the second pairing.

