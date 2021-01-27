Marcus Smart Has Blunt, Honest Reaction To Criticism Of His Shooting

Despite the wishes of many Celtics fans, Marcus Smart is going keep shooting.

(And shooting, and shooting, and shooting, and shooting…)

Smart on Wednesday was asked about what, at least compared to the last few years, has been a down shooting campaign for Boston’s ever-confident guard. The 26-year-old responded by insisting he’s going to continue shooting with confidence.

He also said this, via The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn:

“I know I get a lot of (expletive) (about my shooting) but who cares?”

Smart is shooting 33 percent from 3-point range over 15 games this season, his lowest mark since the 2017-18 campaign. He also is shooting 40 percent from the field, up from last season’s output but down from the career-best mark he set the year prior. His 13.6 points per game would be a career-high.

Of course, Smart also is doing his typical Marcus Smart thing.

Speaking of shooting, the Celtics might have an opportunity to trade for one of the best shooters of the 21st Century.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images