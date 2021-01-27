Bill Russell Remembers Kobe Bryant On One-Year Anniversary Of His Death

Tuesday marked the one-year anniversary since Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash.

Tributes began to pour in Monday when Kyrie Irving honored Bryant by wearing his jersey ahead of the Brooklyn Nets’ game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Jayson Tatum also took to Instagram to remember his fallen idol.

Bill Russell also paid his respects to Bryant with a heartfelt Twitter post, noting his friend’s death still feels “unimaginable.”

Bryant was 41 when he died.

