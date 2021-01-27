Bill Russell Remembers Kobe Bryant On One-Year Anniversary Of His Death

Tuesday marked the one-year anniversary since Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash.

Tributes began to pour in Monday when Kyrie Irving honored Bryant by wearing his jersey ahead of the Brooklyn Nets’ game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Jayson Tatum also took to Instagram to remember his fallen idol.

Bill Russell also paid his respects to Bryant with a heartfelt Twitter post, noting his friend’s death still feels “unimaginable.”

I have retyped this post so many times trying to find the words. But I just can’t find the ones to describe this feeling because it’s still unimaginable. Jeannine & I are thinking & praying for Vanessa, the girls, Kobe’s parent’s & the other families that lost their loved ones. pic.twitter.com/rBsNvjhjkH — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) January 26, 2021

Bryant was 41 when he died.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images