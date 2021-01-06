NFL Odds: Here Are Two Betting Favorites To Avoid On Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Playoffs are finally here, and it’s good news for both football fans and those who want to make a friendly wager.

There are just two road favorites — Baltimore, Tampa Bay — among the six games while three teams — New Orleans -9.5, Tampa Bay -8 and Indianapolis -7 — are favored by more than a touchdown.

Not all of them invoke much confidence, though, and here are two favorites we’re likely to avoid:

Ravens (-3.5, 54) at Titans

The No. 5 Ravens enter Wild Card weekend against the No. 4 Titans as arguably the hottest team in the NFL. Baltimore has found its footing in the run game and Lamar Jackson propelled the 11-5 Ravens to five consecutive wins to conclude the regular season.

But this is the playoffs, and Baltimore hasn’t exactly offered a great deal of confidence. The Ravens, you may recall, were eliminated from the playoffs after one game in each of the last two seasons. Just last year, the 2019 top-seeded Ravens were embarrassed on their home field, after a first-round bye, in a 28-12 loss against none other than the Titans. This game likely will feature a lot of points (cough, cough the 54-point total), but were not all that confident the Ravens, one of only two road favorites on the weekend, will be able to pull it out, never mind cover the spread.

Bears at Saints (-9.5, 47.5)

No disrespect to the No. 2 Saints, but this spread certainly feels high for a team that was a modest 4-4 against the spread at home this season, even if they are going up against the seventh and final seed in the NFC.

In addition to that, the Saints have one major question ahead of Sunday’s game. While New Orleans is expected to have receiver Michael Thomas return from injured reserve, the Saints can’t be overly confident that Alvin Kamara will even take the field. Kamara, you may recall, was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list before the team’s Week 17 game against the Panthers, and Sunday is the first day he is eligible to return to the team. That, of course, depends on further COVID testing and whether he develops symptoms during the week. That’s just the kind of year it’s been, but fortunately for the Saints they would her definitely been without Kamara if the game was held Saturday.

The Bears, on the other hand, were 5-3 ATS on the road this season and have shown the ability to keep games close with 11 contests decided by eight points or less, including a 26-23 overtime loss to the Saints Week 8.





Thumbnail photo via Dennis Wierzbicki/USA TODAY Sports Images