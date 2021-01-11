Patriots Allow Four Players’ Contracts To Expire As Offseason Begins

The New England Patriots signed the majority of their final 2020 practice squad to reserve/future contracts. But not every practice squadder was retained.

The contracts of four Patriots practice squad players — tight end Jake Burt, defensive tackle Isaiah Mack and offensive linemen Caleb Benenoch and Jordan Steckler — officially expired Monday, making them free agents.

Burt and Benenoch finished the season on practice squad injured reserve. Mack closed out the year on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Of the four, only Mack appeared in a game for the Patriots. New England claimed him off waivers from the Tennessee Titans in November, cut him after two appearances (and 26 total snaps) and later re-signed him to the practice squad.

Burt, a Boston College product, signed as an undrafted free agent after the 2020 NFL Draft and spent the entire season with the organization.