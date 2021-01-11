Patriots Allow Four Players’ Contracts To Expire As Offseason Begins

The New England Patriots signed the majority of their final 2020 practice squad to reserve/future contracts. But not every practice squadder was retained.
The contracts of four Patriots practice squad players — tight end Jake Burt, defensive tackle Isaiah Mack and offensive linemen Caleb Benenoch and Jordan Steckler — officially expired Monday, making them free agents.
Burt and Benenoch finished the season on practice squad injured reserve. Mack closed out the year on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Of the four, only Mack appeared in a game for the Patriots. New England claimed him off waivers from the Tennessee Titans in November, cut him after two appearances (and 26 total snaps) and later re-signed him to the practice squad.
Burt, a Boston College product, signed as an undrafted free agent after the 2020 NFL Draft and spent the entire season with the organization.
The Patriots, who missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008, signed the following 11 players to reserve/future contracts last week:
K Roberto Aguayo
QB Jake Dolegala
DT Bill Murray
LB Michael Pinckney
G Ross Reynolds
K Justin Rohrwasser
CB D’Angelo Ross
WR Devin Smith
DT Nick Thurman
WR Kristian Wilkerson
WR Isaiah Zuber