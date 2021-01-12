Patriots’ Gillette Stadium To Open As First Mass COVID-19 Vaccine Site

The New England Patriots, out of the playoffs, have no need to utilize Gillette Stadium for games or practices through the rest of the NFL season.

So instead, they’re putting their home to good use.

Governor Charlie Baker on Tuesday announced that Gillette Stadium will open Tuesday as Massachusetts’ first mass vaccination site.

In the press conference, Baker said the site will have the initial capacity to give up to 300 doses of the vaccine per day. Over time, that could expand to more than 5,000 doses per day as the vaccine becomes more accessible to the general public.

“Gillette Stadium is accustomed to accommodating large audiences and we are honored to provide a safe location to expedite the vaccination of first responders and to soon expand to residents throughout the Commonwealth,” the Kraft Sports Group-owned venue said in a statement.

“As we have done throughout the pandemic, Gillette Stadium and the entire Kraft Sports + Entertainment organization stand ready to assist Governor Baker and the Commonwealth in any way we can. We are proud to do out part and grateful to the incredible team of people whose championship-caliber efforts will help save lives and defend against the spread of the virus.”

