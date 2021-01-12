NBA Expands COVID-19 Protocols In Wake Of Spike In Cases, Postponed Games

Three NBA games have been postponed, two of which involving the Boston Celtics, since Sunday due to COVID-19.

Now, the league is making more changes to its health and safety protocols as cases of the virus continue to rise across the league.

For at least the next two weeks, players and staff must stay home at all times except for team-related activities, outdoor workouts or essential activities (including emergencies) during homestands, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Anyone regularly entering a player or staff member’s household “for professional purposes” must be tested twice a week.

On the road, players and staff will not be permitted to leave hotels for non-team activities except for emergencies, per Woj’s report. Visitors will not be allowed in hotel rooms and players and staff must not interact with non-team guests.

Things apparently will be a bit different on game day, too, especially in the next two weeks.