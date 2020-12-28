Patriots Vs. Bills Live: Updates, Analysis, Highlights From Week 16 Matchup

Noon ET: The New England Patriots were officially bounced from the playoff race last week, but their season isn’t over just yet.

New England still has two games left to play, the first of which will take place tonight at Gillette Stadium against the AFC East champion Buffalo Bills.

The 11-3 Bills have won seven of their last eight games, including a 24-21 win over the Patriots back in Week 8. The Pats reeled off four wins in five weeks after that loss but have since nosedived, dropping back-to-back must-win games against the Los Angeles Rams and Miami Dolphins to fall to 6-8 on the season.

A total of 20 players are listed as questionable for the Patriots, who also lost star cornerback Stephon Gilmore to a season-ending injury last week:

C David Andrews (calf)

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (shoulder)

OLB Tawshawn Bower (ankle)

DT Adam Butler (shoulder)

LB Shilique Calhoun (knee)

LS Joe Cardona (ankle)

DT Byron Cowart (back)

OT Jermaine Eluemunor (ankle)

K Nick Folk (back)

DT Lawrence Guy (shoulder)

RB Damien Harris (ankle)

OL Justin Herron (ankle)

CB J.C. Jackson (knee)

LB Anfernee Jennings (shoulder)

CB Jonathan Jones (neck)

G Shaq Mason (calf)

WR Donte Moncrief (thigh)

DE John Simon (hamstring)

WR Matthew Slater (knee)

RB J.J. Taylor (quadricep)

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Click the link below to read our full game preview, and follow along here throughout the day for up-to-the-minute pre- and in-game coverage.