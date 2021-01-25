Red Sox Reportedly Land Adam Ottavino In Trade With Yankees

The Red Sox and Yankees reportedly have made a trade involving Adam Ottavino.

New York will send the right-handed reliever to Boston, The Athletic’s Lindsey Adler reported Monday afternoon, citing a source.

New York Post reporter Joel Sherman added the Red Sox also will receive pitcher Frank German, a Yankees fourth-round pick from 2018, while taking on the majority of Ottavino’s remaining salary.

The Red Sox will send a player to be named later or cash to New York, according to MLB Network’s Mark Feinsand.

Here are the details: