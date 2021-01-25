Red Sox Reportedly Land Adam Ottavino In Trade With Yankees

The Red Sox and Yankees reportedly have made a trade involving Adam Ottavino.
New York will send the right-handed reliever to Boston, The Athletic’s Lindsey Adler reported Monday afternoon, citing a source.
New York Post reporter Joel Sherman added the Red Sox also will receive pitcher Frank German, a Yankees fourth-round pick from 2018, while taking on the majority of Ottavino’s remaining salary.
The Red Sox will send a player to be named later or cash to New York, according to MLB Network’s Mark Feinsand.
Here are the details:
Ottavino is a significant addition to the Red Sox’s bullpen.
The 35-year-old, who possesses one of the most dominant sliders in Major League Baseball, had a down season in 2020, compiling a 5.89 ERA and 1.582 WHIP in 24 appearances. However, in the years prior, Ottavino established himself as one of the best late-inning relievers in baseball.
He posted a 1.90 ERA in 2019, his first season in New York. The prior campaign, he logged a 2.43 ERA and 0.991 WHIP with the Colorado Rockies. Aside from a so-so 2017, Ottavino was an excellent reliever for seven seasons in Colorado — no small feat.
The acquisition of Ottavino continues what has been a busy stretch for the Red Sox. Boston last week agreed to deals with pitcher Garrett Richards and utilityman Enrique Hernandez.
Ottavino will make $8 million in 2021. He’s also due a $3 million signing bonus in 2022.
German, 23, was the No. 24 Yankees prospect, per MLB Pipeline.