What Mic’d-Up Tom Brady Told His Son After Beating Packers

Tom Brady and his son, Jack, shared a cool moment Sunday night at Lambeau Field.
After beating the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback went toward the stands and called for Jack to meet him near the field. Thankfully, NFL Films was there to capture what a mic’d-up Brady said to his son after earning a spot in Super Bowl LV.
Check this out:
Great stuff.
Brady and the Buccaneers now must prepare for their Feb. 7 date with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. The 43-year-old Brady has a chance to win his seventh Lombardi Trophy.