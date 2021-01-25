What Mic’d-Up Tom Brady Told His Son After Beating Packers

Tom Brady and his son, Jack, shared a cool moment Sunday night at Lambeau Field.

After beating the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback went toward the stands and called for Jack to meet him near the field. Thankfully, NFL Films was there to capture what a mic’d-up Brady said to his son after earning a spot in Super Bowl LV.

Check this out:

Father before everything.@TomBrady celebrated Super Bowl #10 with his #1 fan ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ff0GXPaOt7 — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) January 25, 2021

Great stuff.