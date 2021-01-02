Watch Bruins Prospect Victor Berglund Rip Impressive Slap Shot In Swedish Pro Game

It seems Victor Berglund has been spending his time overseas fine-tuning his slap shot.

The Boston Bruins prospect, who just signed his entry-level deal, is playing professionally in his native Sweden on loan.

In a game Saturday, he put his slap shot on full display, ripping a one-timer from the point to put his team, Lulea, up 4-1.

Berglund, a right-shot blueliner, was taken by the Bruins in the seventh round of the 2017 draft. Following the trade of Axel Andersson, he’s actually the only right-shot defense prospect under contract in the organization right now.

The goal was his third of the season, as he’s now posted three goals and 12 assists in 25 games.

Since he was playing as recently as Saturday, it seems highly unlikely he’ll take part in Bruins training camp in Boston, but as a 21-year-old late-round pick in the first year of his ELC, it was incredibly unlikely he’d have a shot at making the roster.

The AHL season is expected to begin in early February, at which point Berglund likely will be recalled from his loan and will play in North America.

