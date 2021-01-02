Sources: Patriots Adding Two Players To Active Roster For Season Finale

The injury-ravaged New England Patriots are calling up two reserves from their practice squad to play in Sunday’s season finale against the New York Jets, sources told NESN.com.

The Patriots signed linebacker Cassh Maluia to their 53-man roster, a source told NESN.com. The Patriots also are elevating guard Ross Reynolds to the active roster from their practice squad, another source told NESN.com.

Maluia, who was selected by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Wyoming, could be the only traditional linebacker available for the Patriots with Josh Uche (foot) on injured reserve and Anfernee Jennings (shoulder), Terez Hall (ankle) and Ja’Whaun Bentley (shoulder) all questionable to play Week 17 against the Jets. Jennings and Uche didn’t practice this week. Bentley was limited in practice but inactive in Week 16 against the Buffalo Bills.

If Jennings, Hall and Bentley can’t play Sunday, the Patriots would be left with Maluia, outside linebackers Chase Winovich and John Simon and safeties Adrian Phillips and Kyle Dugger as options at inside linebacker. Shilique Calhoun also has played snaps in the box but is questionable with a knee injury.

Maluia has played eight games with the Patriots this season as a rookie. He’s spent most of his time on special teams with just eight snaps, all last week, coming on defense.

Reynolds will fortify the Patriots’ offensive line depth with center David Andrews (calf) and right guard Shaq Mason (calf) already ruled out for Week 17. The Patriots are expected to start Justin Herron at left tackle, Joe Thuney at left guard, James Ferentz at center, Michael Onwenu at right guard and Jermaine Eluemunor at right tackle. Reynolds, Korey Cunningham and Marcus Martin will serve as depth.

Reynolds signed to the Patriots’ practice squad on Nov. 30. He originally signed with the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa in 2019.

The Patriots also signed cornerback Dee Virgin to their 53-man roster on Friday.

