Zdeno Chara has found the back of the net for the first time since leaving the Boston Bruins in December.

The veteran blueliner went scoreless through his first seven games with the Washington Capitals. But that changed Thursday night with one slapshot.

Chara potted the Caps’ fifth goal of their game against the New York Islanders at Capital One Arena late in the second period. And the bench’s reaction was absolutely priceless.

Check it out:

Zdeno Chara with a BLAST and that's his first goal for the Capitals!



Check out that reaction from the bench.

You love to see it.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images