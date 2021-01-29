Tony Romo Thinks Super Bowl LV Is ‘Biggest Game’ Of Patrick Mahomes’ Career

Two teams will enter contenders, but only one will emerge Super Bowl champion.

Will Tom Brady claim ring No. 7 in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? Or will Patrick Mahomes help lead the Kansas City Chiefs to their second straight title?

Super Bowl LV will be a battle of the titans. But if you ask Tony Romo, one quarterback has more on the line than the other.

The NFL color commentator, who will call the game for CBS alongside play-by-play partner Jim Nantz, believes the big game could be one of — if not the most important — game of Mahomes’ career. But why?

“This is the biggest game Patrick Mahomes will ever play in for the rest of his career,” Romo said Thursday, via CBS. “It’s the only way to catch Tom Brady. He has to win this game. If he loses this game, he cannot catch Tom Brady, in my opinion.”

That’s one bold statement.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images