Well, that didn’t take long.

Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron gave Boston an early 1-0 lead with a first-period, power-play goal against the visiting Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden on Saturday.

Bergeron’s backhand at 8:09 came just 14 seconds into Boston’s man advantage. Trent Frederic drew a hooking penalty on Philadelphia’s Mark Friedman at 7:55.

Check it out:

Not a bad start.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images