Where Bruins’ Jack Studnicka Stands On NHL Expert’s List Of Top Rookies

Jack Studnicka might not be a Calder Trophy favorite, but don’t be surprised if he makes an impact.

ESPN’s Chris Peters included the Boston Bruins right wing on his tiered list of who he believes will be the top rookies in the 2020-21 NHL season. Studnicka, 21, has little NHL experience, but Peters believes his skating speed warrants inclusion on a tier of rookies, who “should provide a positive impact” this season.

“The Bruins have a need up front, and Studnicka appears poised to fill it,” Peters wrote. “He could be a temporary replacement for injured David Pastrnak, but he likely settles into Boston’s middle six for the longer haul. He appeared in two NHL games last season and five games in the bubble. In the AHL, he had 49 points and showed that his speed should be an asset for him at the next level.”

After impressing in training camp, Studnicka started on the Bruins’ top line in their season-opening win over the New Jersey Devils. He’ll have to make the most of his early season opportunity to play in order to force himself further into the reckoning for the Calder Trophy, which the NHL awards to the top rookie.

At this point in the season, the sky appears to be the limit for Studnicka.