Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Named Starter For 2021 NBA All-Star Game

It will be his second NBA All-Star Game, but for the first time in his career at 22 years old, Jayson Tatum will be featured as a starter.

Tatum already had made Boston Celtics franchise history Tuesday when he initially was announced as a reserve for the showcase weekend as the youngest player to receive the honor multiple times.

The young wing gets the promotion after news that Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant would be sitting out of the All-Star Game with a left hamstring strain. There’s no word on if he’ll remain a captain and draft a team, but he’ll be replaced by Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis in the player pool.

The NBA explained the decision to elevate Tatum to the starting rotation, via NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg:

Durant will be replaced in the starter pool for the NBA All-Star Draft by Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, who was selected as an All-Star reserve. According to NBA rules, an injured All-Star Game starter is replaced in the starter pool for the NBA All-Star Draft by the All-Star reserve from the same conference and of the same position group who received the highest ranking in the voting for All-Star starters. Tatum will be selected with the starters in the first round of the NBA All-Star Draft, while Sabonis will be selected with the reserves in the second round.

The NBA All-Star Draft show takes place Thursday, March 4 at 8 p.m. ET.

